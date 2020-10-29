Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of QEP Resources worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. QEP Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

