Leisure Capital Management Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

