Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leisure Capital Management Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Leisure Capital Management Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $374,000 in Johnson & Johnson
AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $374,000 in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC
LSV Asset Management Sells 20,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 20,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report