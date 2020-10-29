Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

