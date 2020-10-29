AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $374,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

