LSV Asset Management Sells 20,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.63% of Financial Institutions worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

