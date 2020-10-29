Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $797.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

