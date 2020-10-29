LSV Asset Management Purchases 18,700 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.63% of Beazer Homes USA worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $496,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,917.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

