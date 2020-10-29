LSV Asset Management Has $6.83 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

GPK stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

