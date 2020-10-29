LSV Asset Management Buys 135,900 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

