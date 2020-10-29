LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,165 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.52% of CRA International worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $530,639. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.