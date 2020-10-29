LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.70% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.