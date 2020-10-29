LSV Asset Management Sells 15,285 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 264,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

