LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.39% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of 180.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.