LSV Asset Management Sells 23,200 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,930,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

