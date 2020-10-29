LSV Asset Management Sells 68,630 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,186,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $409,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 45.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

