LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Delek US worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $683.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

