Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

