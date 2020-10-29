LSV Asset Management Has $6.92 Million Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.39% of Tredegar worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TG. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tredegar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tredegar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

