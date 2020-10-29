LSV Asset Management Sells 138,500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.