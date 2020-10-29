LSV Asset Management Has $7.48 Million Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.32% of Kraton worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 808,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 54.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 60.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 118,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

