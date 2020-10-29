LSV Asset Management Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $18,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

