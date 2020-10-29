LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 14.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $44.10 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.