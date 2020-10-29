Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.44% of Preferred Bank worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 655.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $505.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

