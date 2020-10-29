Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 20,583.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

