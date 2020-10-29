LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.79% of W&T Offshore worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

WTI opened at $1.48 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.