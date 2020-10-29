LSV Asset Management Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 361,815 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Carter's worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter's in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter's by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter's, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter's from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter's from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

