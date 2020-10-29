LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 50.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.