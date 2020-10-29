LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 979,863 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,241 shares of company stock worth $3,988,544. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

