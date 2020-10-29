LSV Asset Management Has $7.78 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.71% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,451.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

