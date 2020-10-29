Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Navistar International worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Navistar International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -474.84 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.