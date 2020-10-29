GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of GMS worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $966.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.