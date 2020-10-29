Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,212 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.51 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

