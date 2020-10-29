Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,512 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
