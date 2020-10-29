Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,512 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

