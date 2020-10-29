Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after buying an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

