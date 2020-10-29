Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

