Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 453.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after buying an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after buying an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 298.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $724,247,000 after buying an additional 4,682,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

