Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

