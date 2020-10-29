Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 240.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Apple by 282.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 298.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $724,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682,366 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.