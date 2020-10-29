Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

