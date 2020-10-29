One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Apple by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.