Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

