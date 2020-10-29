Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

