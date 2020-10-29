Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,066 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

