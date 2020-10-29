Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 184.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.