Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,064,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 510,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Mercury General’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

