Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $208.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

