Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,807 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
