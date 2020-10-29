Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,807 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

