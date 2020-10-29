Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 284.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

