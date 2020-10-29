Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 261.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 328.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.6% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 287.8% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 370,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 274,807 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 287.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 282.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

