Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 66,518 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 328.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,518 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

